STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers bar is no more.

Saturday morning, the building that was previously the Sports Page and more recently The Bowery was demolished.

Crews used a backhoe to tear down the old building.

It was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Back in 2017, The Bowery was raided and four were arrested after investigators looked into reported drug dealing from the building.