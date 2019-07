City leaders are also targeting other downtown buildings for future demolition

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A building in downtown Struthers met the wrecking ball on Tuesday.

The city tore down the building on South Bridge Street after having it condemned back in February.

The city cited the building’s crumbling walls as the reason.

