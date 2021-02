There is no timeline on how long the construction will take

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Speedway gas station is making headway for its new location in Boardman.

The plaza where the old Antone’s, Plaza Donuts and Coaches Burger Bar used to sit at the intersection of West Boulevard and Route 224 is coming down.

Speedway was given the approval to build there in March 2020.

There is no timeline on how long the construction will take.