YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday evening, a car was shot up in the 700 block of Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.

The car belonged to a woman from Detroit. Police recovered 34 casings.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.

A nearby building was also hit by gunfire from the AK-47 semiautomatic rifle. It cracked the glass block toward the top of the building and it took out some chunks of the brick.

From what could be seen, there were 12 marks.

No one was hurt.