YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction companies are being affected by rising lumber costs. One contractor says prices have increased by 100% in the last six months, but access to other building materials also poses a problem for them and for homeowners.

Valley contractor Joe Koch said any homeowner looking at building a new house or an addition should expect that project to take longer. Vinyl, shingles and garage doors are just some of the things customers are waiting longer on for new builds, and those items are also more expensive.

“A lot of our suppliers are on allocation so they don’t even know what they’re getting as far as quantities or even colors. I know we are having issues allocating siding and getting full amounts of products,” Koch said.

Koch explains that they usually are able to get a house done in three or four months. The added time for supplies puts another two months on projects.

“The overwhelming majority of customers are very understanding about it. They haven’t really given us any problems about it. They take price increases in stride and the extended times in stride,” he said.

Koch said those extended times also give homeowners problems. With rising interest rates, homeowners that may have been pre-approved for a loan can no longer afford the finished build if the costs are higher.

“They need to get those homes finishes in a timely manner to be able to lock in rates. Certain homes we’ve been building in the six months, we’ve been on a deadline to try to get people in, get people closed,” he said.

Koch said while he hopes prices go down soon, as long as supply chain issues and oil prices stay high, he’s not sure when the cost of building a home could go down.