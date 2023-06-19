HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Shelter FOUR at Buhl Park is decorated with red, yellow and green. It’s for Lakisha’s second annual Juneteenth celebration.

This year’s theme is “Breaking Chains within the Community.”

The festival has horseback riding, bounce houses, performers, games and various vendors and food trucks.

Organizers say the free event is fun for all ages and that it is important to recognize the meaning of this day.

“It’s about time that it is recognized because America was built on the backs of slaves. And to actually have this recognized as a federal holiday means a lot. It means a lot,” said Danielle Richardson Wilder, the event emcee.

The festival runs until 8 p.m. Monday.

Shelter FOUR is located near Pete Mortenson Road and Pokorney Drive in the park