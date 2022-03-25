BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Spring is here, and as we experience these warm and wet conditions, we’re also going to see an increase in bugs.

These insects and other wildlife could take up residency in your home without you knowing it.

Rob Fernback, with Complete Pest Solutions in Boardman, said there are ways to prevent an infestation in your home.



“Be a lot more careful with your food inside your home. Try to limit spills as much as possible, packaging things up in sealed Tupperware opposed to just leaving things loose in your fridge,” he said.

Fernback also says pet owners should stay up to date on flea treatments, and homeowners should check for holes and gaps in their homes because other animals can also find a way through.

“A bat can get into an opening an eighth of an inch thing. I mean, it’s barely an opening, and they can squeeze their bodies through it, and then you can end up with some serious problems,” he said.



Fernback said the damage these pests can cause to your home can be extreme.

“You could have carpenter ants chewing off at your wood floor bases. You could have infestations. You could wake up and there could be spiders crawling on you. Who would want that to happen?” he said.

In more severe cases, Fernback said you could have an infestation of cockroaches, mice or rats.

If you neglect to take care of the problem early on, your total fix can become pretty pricy, so it’s recommended that you call a professional as soon as possible.

“You could rack up a bill over a couple thousand dollars for issues that are left neglected,” Fernback said.