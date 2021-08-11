Buggy and car collide in Mercer County

SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Mercer County involving a horse-drawn buggy and a car.

The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Stoneboro Lateral Road, near Sandy Lake Greenville Road.

One lane is closed in the area of the accident.

A vehicle at the scene had heavy front-end damage and splintered wood on the hood.

According to Sandy Lake Fire and Police officials, the driver is fine with just a few scratches. The horse is in stable condition.