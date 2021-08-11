Buggy and car collide in Mercer County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Mercer County involving a horse-drawn buggy and a car.

The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Stoneboro Lateral Road, near Sandy Lake Greenville Road.

One lane is closed in the area of the accident.

A vehicle at the scene had heavy front-end damage and splintered wood on the hood.

According to Sandy Lake Fire and Police officials, the driver is fine with just a few scratches. The horse is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com