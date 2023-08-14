AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters responded to a local McDonald’s early Monday morning after a bug bomb was set off.

Firefighters responded to an Austintown McDonald’s location on North Canfield Niles Road around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they discovered that two fruit fly bug bombs had been set off inside the McDonald’s.

Austintown Assistant Fire Chief Andy Frost says employees at the McDonalds set off the bug bombs.

According to Mahoning County Public Health Director of Environmental Health Colin Masters, the health department was called out just before 8 a.m.

Masters says all food not in sealed packaging was immediately thrown away at that location. Inspectors are also on scene observing the cleaning of the facility.

Inspectors are tasked with educating management on what to do in the future, as employees are not allowed to handle pest control themselves in a commercial building, Masters says. Only certified pest control operators are allowed to handle pests in commercial buildings.

Inspectors called the owner to give him a full report.

First News reached out to that McDonald’s for a comment, but they did not respond. The location, however, is open as of 1:15 p.m.