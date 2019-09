NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The 12th annual Buddy Walk is being held at Eastwood Field Sunday.

It’s hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley. Since making its way to the valley- this event has become the organization’s biggest fundraiser.

The walk begins at 1 p.m. Admission is $13.

More than 2,500 people are expected to attend this symbolic walk that raises money from pledges, sponsors and entrance fees.