GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Artwork created by a talented 4th-grade student at Girard is currently on display at the Trumbull Art Gallery.

Sean Pinero, 10, has become the first student to be highlighted as “Artist of the Month” during the gallery’s annual student art show.

Pinero was identified gifted in the second grade. His former art teacher Whitney Pagano says he has pure talent.

“What amazes me the most is how well he can draw something from the top of his head. He’s not looking at a picture of anything he’s drawing,” Pagano said.

Pinero’s artwork is currently featured on two walls at the gallery downtown Warren. It’ll be showcased there through March 26.