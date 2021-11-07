Buckeye wide receiver breaks Ohio State single-game reception record

by: Justin Holbrock

LINCOLN, Nebraska (WCMH) — Ohio State’s leading receiver Garrett Wilson was ruled out of Ohio State’s game against Nebraska, leaving an opportunity for another Buckeye receiver to step up.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has stepped up in a big way with a school-record 15 catches for a career-high 240 yards and one touchdown against the Cornhuskers as the Buckeyes lead 23-17 in the fourth quarter. He was 14 yards shy of breaking Terry Glenn’s single-game receiving yards record (253).

This season, Smith-Njigba has 35 catches for 648 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore from Rockwall, Texas has gotten plenty of opportunities this year as OSU’s slot receiver, especially with Wilson and Chris Olave demanding plenty of attention from opposing defenses.

