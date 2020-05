The driver was taken to Salem Regional Medical Center with minor injuries

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – One person was injured following a crash in Mahoning County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Route 62 about one mile south of White House Fruit Farm.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of a bucket truck went around a bend too fast, then went off the road and snapped a telephone pole before landing on its side.

