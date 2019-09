The business made the announcement on its Facebook page

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Bruster’s Ice Cream in Hermitage is closing after 30 years in business.

We are very sad to announce that we are closing on September 29th. We are so grateful for all of our customers over the… Posted by Bruster's Real Ice Cream of Hermitage, PA on Saturday, September 21, 2019

The business will be open until September 29, according to the post.

The ice cream shop on E. State Street has been open since 1989.