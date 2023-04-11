POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been multiple reports of brush fires Tuesday in the Valley and firefighters are warning residents that there is a burn ban in effect.

A garage caught fire on Beechwood Drive in Poland Township Tuesday afternoon after the homeowner was burning some brush in the backyard and it got out of control, according to Fire Captain John Welsh.

The fire spread to the nearby garage and destroyed it.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner was not aware that a burn ban was in place, according to Welsh.

Poland was aided by Struthers, Springfield and the Western Reserve Joint Fire District.

Welsh said he was happy for the help because Struthers is fully staffed at this time and they arrived on the scene first.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.