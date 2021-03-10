Brush fires increase as burn ban remains in effect

If you are going to have a fire, make it small

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Over the last two days, there have been a number of reported brush fires. Some may have started with open burning.

From now until May, opening burning is illegal from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is because of all the dry leaves and tree branches around. After 6 p.m., dew has settled in, which dampens debris. Also, people are usually home after 6 p.m. to monitor burning.

Windy days are especially challenging and fires can burn quickly.

“It can get out of hand very quickly. Everything is very dry because of the dead foliage from fall. With the winds, an ember can travel to a neighbor’s property, and it can start there,” said Capt. Steve Mix, with the Salem Fire Department.

If you are going to have a fire, make it small and always have someone attending it with water nearby.