Bruno Bros. Pizza holding fundraiser for Rowan’s Memorial Park

(WYTV) – A fundraiser to benefit building Rowan’s Memorial Park is taking place this week at Bruno Bros. Pizza locations.

On Sept. 21, 2020, 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney was shot at a house in Struthers.

Sweeney’s dad says the park is a perfect memorial for him.

The fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Participating locations are in Struthers on Youngstown-Poland Road, the Adam’s Square Plaza in Boardman and Weston Center in Austintown.

A portion of the profits will go toward building the park.