BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning to the field and practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Watson, who is working his way back from a bruised muscle in his rotator cuff, is currently listed as questionable to play on Sunday against Arizona.

If Watson is unable to play, Stefanski confirmed to reporters that P.J. Walker would start in his place.

Watson was originally injured in week three against Tennessee. He returned to game action briefly against Indianapolis in week 7 before being removed for precautionary reasons.

The Browns and Cardinals will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.