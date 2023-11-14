BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent his second scheduled surgery to repair his torn ACL on Monday.

The operation was performed by the team’s head physician, Dr. James Voos, at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute.

According to a statement from the team, Dr. Voos considered the surgery successful and added that the recovery has progressed very well following his first surgery in late September.

The team says the estimated recovery time from these surgeries indicates that Chubb would be able to return to play for the Browns during the 2024 season.

Chubb suffered the injury in September against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.