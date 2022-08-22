CHAROTTE, North Carolina (WKBN) – The Carolina Panthers have officially named Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback for the regular season opener against the Browns.

The Panthers acquired the former No. 1 overall draft pick from Cleveland prior to training camp in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024.

Mayfield was battling former first-round pick Sam Darnold in training camp for the starting job.

During the preseason with Carolina, Mayfield has appeared in one game, completing 4-7 passes for 45 yards.