BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have signed cornerback Denzel Ward to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension, with $71.25 million guaranteed.

The new deal makes him the highest paid cornerback in NFL history, and will keep him in Cleveland through the 2027 campaign.

After the news broke, Ward reacted on social media:

“Loss of words, I’m blessed. I want to thank the Haslams, JW Johnson, Andrew Berry, coach Stefanski and the rest of the Browns organization for continuing to believe in the home grown kid and allowing me to represent this organization and city of Cleveland where I’m from.” Denzel Ward via Twitter

Ward was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2018 and 2021. He was also the Browns’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient.

The 24-year old was originally selected with the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2018 out of Ohio State.

In 52 games with the Browns, Ward has piled up 10 interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

He also has two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, with 186 total tackles.