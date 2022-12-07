BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland off the Raiders’ practice squad.

The team also officially placed linebacker Sione Takitaki on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Ragland is currently in his seventh season in the NFL.

A former second-round draft pick out of Alabama, Ragland played in all 17 games with the New York Giants in the 2021 season.

He joined the Las Vegas practice squad on Nov. 10.

In 75 career games, Ragland piled up 276 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception.