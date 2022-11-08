BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.

Now in his third season in the NFL, Grayson was originally signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Louisiana State.

He also spent time on the practice squad with the Indianapolis Colts’ (2017), Houston Texans’ (2018), Chicago Bears’ (2018), Dallas Cowboys’ (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ (2019-21).

He played in ten games with Buccaneers from 2019-21, logging 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdown receptions.

According to a release from the Browns, the Kenner, La. native did not participate in college football but competed in track and field at LSU, ending his career as a four-time NCAA Champion and seven-time All-American between the indoor and outdoor seasons from 2013-16. Gray