CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you thought Perrion Winfrey’s barking interview over NFL Draft weekend made him stand out, just wait until you hear about his favorite hobby away from football.

“I have scary movies tatted on my arms,” Winfrey said. “Michael Myers, Jason, Chucky … It’s just who I am as a person.”



Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle is a horror movie buff. Tattoos of his favorite scary movie characters cover his right forearm. His favorite character?

WJW photo

“If I had to pick, I would say Michael Myers,” Winfrey added. “The reason why I say that is people are always trying to kill him and he keeps coming back stronger and stronger.”

Winfrey is just getting started with horror movie tat collection.

“I feel like I’m going to have a whole scary movie leg sleeve thing when it’s all said and done,” Winfrey laughed.

The Browns hope Winfrey can be a “horror” for opposing teams on the defensive line. That should not be a problem for the former Oklahoma Sooner who models his game after his favorite horror movie villains.

“I definitely model my game in a horror movie type of way,” Winfrey added. “Just trying to put fear into opponents. Just try to dominate my opponents every single play.”

Myles Garrett dressed up as the Grim Reaper before a game last season and even Kevin Love wore a Jason Voorhees costume a few years ago. So are we going to expect you to dress up for something likes come Halloween?

“Most definitely,” Winfrey said with excitement. “And we play the Bengals on Halloween, so I definitely got an outfit planned for you guys.