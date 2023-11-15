BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the season with shoulder and ankle injuries.

The team released a statement on Wednesday morning that Watson underwent an MRI on both injuries sustained in the first half of Sunday’s win over Baltimore

He will be placed on season-ending injured reserve, and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season.

One of the MRIs revealed a displaced fracture to his right shoulder. After consultation with team doctors, it has been determined that Watson will require season-ending surgery to avoid further structural damage.

He also suffered a high ankle sprain on his left ankle in Sunday’s victory.

“I’m still in disbelief,” Watson told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m still trying to process all the information that I’ve been getting since last night. It’s tough. I felt like we were turning a corner to really make a run and I believe that we still will with the guys in this locker room. I just wanted to be physically a part of it, on the field with those guys.”

“We are very disappointed and devastated for Deshaun, especially given all that he has battled and gone through medically this season,” Cleveland General Manager Andrew Berry said. “We look at this as an incredible challenge and opportunity for our organization.”

In his absence, the only two quarterbacks on the Browns roster are rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker. The team is also expected to sign a third quarterback to the roster.

The Browns host the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.