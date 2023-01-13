BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns defensive end, and soon-to-be free agent Jadeveon Clowney has issued a statement apologizing for recent critical comments about the organization.

In the statement, he specifically apologized to fellow defensive end Myles Garrett.

Clowney’s statement reads:

“As a son and a parent, I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family. My words in the locker room were not only taken out of context but completely misrepresented. As a man, I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and grow as I move forward.”

For his original comments, which were reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Clowney was sent home from the team facility and did not play in the season finale in Pittsburgh.