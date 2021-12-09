Browns lose two starters to COVID list

Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Their playing status for Sunday’s home game against the Ravens remains unclear at best.

Walker has started nine games for the Browns this season, piling up 85 tackles with two tackles-for-loss and one sack.

Gillan is averaging 43.9 yards per punt this season, and is also the holder on field goals and extra points.

The Browns and Ravens will kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.

