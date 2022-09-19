BEREA, Ohio (WKBN)- According to ESPN and multiple reports, the Browns will be without one of their defensive standouts in their Week 3 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that Jadeveon Clowney will miss the game because he suffered a right ankle injury from chasing New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco in the team’s late game collapse on Sunday.

Clowney has 1.5 sacks this season, and he finished with nine sacks last season.

According to ESPN, the Browns will also be without defensive end Chase Winovich.

The Browns are coming off a loss to the Jets where they surrendered two touchdowns in the final 1:55 of regulation. According to ESPN, this is the first loss of its kind in the NFL since 2001, when the Browns lost to the Chicago Bears.