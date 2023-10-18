BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Football League awarded Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Hopkins converted four field goals in Sunday’s thrilling win over the San Francisco 49ers. That includes the eventual game-winning 29-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Hopkins connected on field goals of 29, 42, 46 and 50 yards. He has now made a field goal of 50-plus yards in four consecutive games, the longest streak in Browns history.

This is Hopkins fifth career Special Teams Player of the Week award

This season, he has connected on 12 of 14 field goal attempts and has made all five extra points.