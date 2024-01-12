CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Cleveland Browns fans around the area are gearing up for the team’s playoff game in Houston.

Saturday’s game marks the second time in four years the team has been to the playoffs.

President of the Growlin Howland Browns Backers Kris Vadas says they’ll be watching the game at the Iron House in Cortland, and he says there is plenty of excitement.

“Been a long time coming, being a lifelong browns fan. From the fumble to the drive to the team leaving, This has been a long time coming,” Vadas said.

Vadas says the owner of Iron House has a surprise for this chapter of Browns Backers.