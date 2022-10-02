LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – While the Browns took on the Atlanta Falcons today, the Steel Valley Brown Backers had their annual chili cook-off.

The Browns fans gathered at Knoll Run Golf Course to watch the game and enjoy some warm chili.

Proceeds from the $5 cook-off entry fee go to the “Shop with A Cop” program.

President of the Steel Valley chapter Thomas Kisak wants the Valley to have a fun place to gather and share their love for the Browns.

Kisak says being able to give back to the community through the chapter makes him proud.

“At the end of the year, I literally empty out my treasury and donate it to some cause. So, it’s a good thing for the community,” Kisak says.

You can watch every game with the group at the Knoll Run Golf Course.