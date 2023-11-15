BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Thompson-Robinson replaces Deshaun Watson who will miss the rest of the season with shoulder and ankle injuries.

Thompson-Robinson will be making the second start of his NFL career. He was under center earlier this season in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He passed for 130 yards and threw three interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson was originally a fifth-round selection by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA.