BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that newly-signed Jeff Driskel will start at quarterback in Sunday’s regular season finale in Cincinnati.

Driskel was signed to Browns’ practice squad on Friday off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

The Browns have decided to rest multiple players, having already clinched a playoff berth and the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

Driskel has appeared in 23 career games with 11 starts with the Bengals (2018), Lions (2019), Broncos (2020), and Texans (2022). For his career, Driskel has amassed 2,228 passing yards with 14 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 384 yards and three scores.

He will be the fifth starting quarterback for the Browns this season joining Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, and Joe Flacco.

Stefanski says that veteran starter Flacco will rest and will not play in the game on Sunday.

Walker will serve as backup quarterback to Driskel.

The Browns and Bengals will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.