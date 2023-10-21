BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially added three players from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game in Indianapolis.

They include running back Deon Jackson, quarterback P.J. Walker, and linebacker Charlie Thomas.

Jackson has appeared in 27 career games with three starts for the Colts.

Last season, he recorded 236 rushing yards with one touchdown through 16 games.

This season, he appeared in two games with Indianapolis logging one start. He recorded 14 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards on five receptions.

Walker will start at quarterback if starter Deshaun Watson is ruled out with a shoulder injury. He started in last Sunday’s win over the 49ers, completing 18-34 passes for 192 yards.

Thomas has spent the entire season on the Browns’ practice squad after signing as a undrafted free free agent out of Georgia Tech.

The Browns and Colts will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.