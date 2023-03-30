YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said he has more than enough votes to get a railroad safety bill passed through the U.S. Senate.

This comes as the nation’s latest train derailment happened early Thursday in Minnesota, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis. Numerous rail cars derailed and several caught fire.

Following last month’s accident in East Palestine, Brown and fellow Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, introduced the Railroad Safety Act which is aimed at reducing the number of derailments across the country.

“The Majority Leader wants this bill on the floor quickly and then it will go to the House of Representatives. I’m counting on Congresswoman Sykes and Congressman Johnson, who are both co-sponsors, to move this bill quickly. The President has told us he will sign it,” Brown said.

Congresswoman Emilia Sykes is a Democrat representing Ohio’s 13th District. Congressman Bill Johnson is a Republican representing the 6th District.

Brown hopes his measure will be passed out of committee after the Easter recess and then sent up for a vote by the full Senate.