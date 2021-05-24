Brothers sentenced to prison for robbery at Campbell Burger King

The pair were accused of robbing the Burger King on McCartney Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A pair of brothers were sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Monday for the 2018 robbery of a Campbell fast food restaurant.

Israel Graham, 28, was sentenced to 28 years in prison by Judge Maureen Sweeney on charges of aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping, safecracking, being a felon in possession of a firearm and firearm specifications.

He was convicted of the charges April 23 following a short trial before Judge Sweeney.

Graham maintains his innocence and will appeal, said his lawyer, Ed Hartwig. He did not speak.

His brother, Caleb Graham, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to a charge of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and was sentenced to seven years in prison by Judge Sweeney.

His attorney, Doug Taylor, said his client is a U.S. Army veteran who specializes in repairs to Diesel engines until “he got sucked into this thing.”

Taylor said his client knows he did something wrong and that he had to pay for it.

Caleb Graham apologized and said he hopes victims get help if they have any lingering trauma.

The pair were accused of robbing the Burger King on McCartney Road in Campbell on Oct. 28, 2018.

Prosecutors said two men entered the restaurant and herded three employees into a back room while one headed for the office and the safe.

At trial, prosecutors said employees recognized the voice of Israel Graham, who was a manager at one time at the restaurant.