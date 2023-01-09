YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar.

London Sanders, 30, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Marlin Sanders, 29, of Sharon, Pa., each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault on Nov. 15. Thursday, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced them each to 18 months in prison, with credit for the one day they served in jail.

The brothers were arrested in June 2021 after the victim told police that he was in the restroom of a downtown bar on Commerce Street at about 12:50 a.m. May 16, 2021, when the two men came in and began arguing about the victim’s music, which had been posted on YouTube. Reports said the brothers beat the man in the head and face before taking his cell phone and leaving.

The victim had injuries to his face and went to the hospital by private vehicle, reports said.