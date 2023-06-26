NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles family is going through an extremely difficult time after two brothers were recently diagnosed with cancer in the past few months. Their story is one of hope beyond all their struggles.

“Kevin is the more sick one, and I have to take care of him. I can’t worrying about me right now,” Scott Pugh said.

Scott Pugh found out he had lung cancer this March, shortly after having a pulmonary embolism removed.

A couple months later, sometime in May, his brother Kevin Pugh was diagnosed with Stage IV esophageal cancer.

“I don’t mean to be a downer, but I’ve wanted nothing more to just die in my sleep since this has been going on,” Kevin Pugh said.

Kevin began losing weight rapidly in October and wasn’t able to eat any solid food.

“I said, ‘You’re going to have to go to the hospital. You can’t keep sitting here and not eating,'” Scott Pugh said.

Kevin said he lost his job; both he and his brother became homeless and didn’t have the insurance to go to the doctor and see what was wrong.

Both Kevin and Scott are staying at the apartment of a friend who’s been kind enough to lend them the space while they are dealing with so many challenges.

“[In] 35 years, I’ve never had this kind of problem, to try and depend on anybody for anything,” Kevin Pugh said.

The two brothers are grateful for the people who have been by their side, including their cousin Wendy Fassoulas.

“I’m heartbroken and I’m thinking, ‘Gosh, we are first cousins. This could be me,'” Fassoulas said. “I’m lucky and thankful that I’m healthy and I can help them.”

Kevin and Scott are worried about all the medical expenses they have.

“Everybody keeps telling me, no, get through it, get back on my feet,” Kevin Pugh said. “I would love to go back to work.”

Kevin stressed going to the doctor and not waiting like he did. He says to utilize the health programs in place for help.

And in trying times, Scott Pugh says, “When you lose those things, you become more grateful for what you do have.”