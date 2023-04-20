BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two brothers were arrested at a traffic stop on Wednesday on felony warrants and one was charged for lying about his identity to officers, according to a police report.

Police conducted a traffic stop around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Western Reserve Road and Market Street in Boardman after noticing the temporary tag on a vehicle was altered and expired, according to the Boardman police report.

The brothers in the vehicle claimed to be Shane and Shaun Booth, according to the report.

Shane, 49, the passenger, was already wanted on felonious breaking and entering and theft charges. Police arrested Shane on the scene, according to the report.

After Shane was arrested, he told police that the driver with him, who identified as Shaun, was actually Clinton Booth, according to the report.

After determining the driver was Clinton, they ordered him out of the vehicle and searched it. Reports say police found a meth pipe, a possibly stolen license plate and the fictitious temporary tag.

Clinton was already wanted on felony breaking and entering charges out of Boardman. Police also charged him with drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business. He was also cited with driving under suspension, expired temporary tags and fictitious license plates.

Clinton is due in court on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Boardman police are still searching for the third brother, Shaun, on breaking and entering charges.