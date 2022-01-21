Brookfield’s ‘Push it real good’ plow wins contest

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield resident is among eight Ohio winners in the “Name-A Snowplow” contest, sponsored by the Ohio Turnpike Commission.

Cori DeRenzis won for the phrase: “Ah, push it… push it real good.” A lyric from the Salt-n-Pepa song “Push it!” That phrase is now on snowplows out of the Mahoning County garage in Canfield.

The first contest received nearly 1,000 entries. The submission period ran from Oct. 19 through Nov. 20, 2021.

Out of 1,000 entries, the Ohio Turnpike Commission selected the top 50 names that were put to a public vote. Nearly 4,000 votes were cast. The eight winners were announced Dec. 3, 2021.

Each winner received a $100 gift.

Other winners include:

Jim Bauer (Wauseon, Ohio) Snow Force One – Kunkle Maintenance Building 1 – Milepost 16 – West Unity, Ohio (Williams County)

– Kunkle Maintenance Building 1 – Milepost 16 – West Unity, Ohio (Williams County) Tim Towner (Swanton, Ohio) Sir Plows-A-Lot – Swanton Maintenance Building 2 – Milepost 48.9 – Swanton, Ohio (Fulton County)

– Swanton Maintenance Building 2 – Milepost 48.9 – Swanton, Ohio (Fulton County) Rebekah Chatterjee (Toledo, Ohio) Snowbi-Wan Kenobi – Elmore Maintenance Building 3 – Milepost 79.9 – Elmore, Ohio (Ottawa County)

– Elmore Maintenance Building 3 – Milepost 79.9 – Elmore, Ohio (Ottawa County) Mark Hayden (Toledo, Ohio) Plowy McPlowface – Castalia Maintenance Building 4 – Milepost 106.7 – Bellevue, Ohio (Erie County)

– Castalia Maintenance Building 4 – Milepost 106.7 – Bellevue, Ohio (Erie County) Cassandra Welch (LaSalle, Mich.) Darth Blader – Amherst Maintenance Building 5 – Milepost 141.0 – Amherst, Ohio (Lorain County)

– Amherst Maintenance Building 5 – Milepost 141.0 – Amherst, Ohio (Lorain County) Sebastian Calo (Cleveland Hts., Ohio) Snow More Mr. Ice Guy – Boston Maintenance Building 6 – Milepost 173.9 – Richfield, Ohio (Summit County)

– Boston Maintenance Building 6 – Milepost 173.9 – Richfield, Ohio (Summit County) Marc Manuszak (Perrysburg, Ohio) O-H Snow U Didn’t – Hiram Maintenance Building MB 7 – Milepost 198.6 – Garrettsville, Ohio (Portage County)

The contest was an effort by the turnpike commission to raise awareness about crowding snowplows and to always drive safely on the Ohio Turnpike during winter and ice season.