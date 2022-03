BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A Brookfield Township woman was arrested Saturday after a suspected stabbing.

Brookfield Township police arrived on scene and said they found one male victim and the suspect, 28-year-old Sara Johnson, was no longer on scene.

Police said they took Johnson into custody. She is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a felonious assault charge without bond.

The incident is under investigation.