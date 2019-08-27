Brookfield voters will see new school tax levy on ballot this November

The district wants to improve security and upgrade technology

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Brookfield School Board is asking voters to approve a new tax levy this fall.

The permanent improvements tax levy is for 1.9 mills.

Superintendent Toby Gibson said the district needs to make security improvements to the school building. He said they need to do some preventative maintenance.

The district also wants to upgrade technology and make sure every student has access to a computer.

“We hope to go one-to-one with our students, as far as computers,” Gibson said. “Putting tools and opportunities in their hands and providing a safe environment to do it.”

The levy question will appear on the November ballot.

If it passes, the tax bill on a home appraised at $100,000 would go up about $67 per year.