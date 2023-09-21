BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in the Brookfield Local School District will see a permanent improvements levy on their ballots.

The five year, 2.3 mills levy would generate about $337,000 a year for the district.

That money can be used for building and facility improvements, maintenance, construction and certain machinery or equipment.

Administrators say the levy would allow the district to have money set aside for the care and upkeep of its 12-year-old buildings.

“So they look new, they’re still in fantastic condition, however, they are starting to get to a point where, you know, a little fix here, a little fix there. A roof will be coming at some point in probably the not terribly distant future,” said Treasurer Jordan Weber.

If approved, it would cost the owner of a home appraised at $100,000 an extra $81 a year.