BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield trustees approved expenses to be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Trustees met Monday, approving a resolution for their ARPA expenses. Trustees previously discussed uses for the money during previous meetings, including those seeking community input.

Trustees plan to use the money to replace the roof at the banquet hall that is attached to the fire station. Other projects include additional MARCS radios for the police department, a carport for surplus vehicles, a new sign for the administration building and pressure washing of the exterior of the administration building.

They also approved updating the meeting room in the administration building, including the painting of the room and installation of a smart TV.

Trustee Shannon Devitz said the room is used frequently for events and the idea was to update it for aesthetics as well as to improve the technology for future virtual meetings and presentations.

None of the projects exceed $50,000, and the total cost of the projects is not to exceed $165,000, according to the resolution that was approved.

The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021, guaranteeing direct relief to cities, towns and villages in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dan Suttles, chairman of the trustees, said they first sought the input from their attorney on the projects.