BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One by one, candidates for Brookfield Township trustee made their case before the two serving trustees as to why they should be selected to serve the remainder of retiring Ron Haun’s term.

Twelve people applied for the position, and they spoke in front of a small group of residents during a public meeting Wednesday night about why they felt that they were the best person for the job. The applicant pool included candidates both younger and older and those who have run for the position before, as well as newcomers.

They were each given about 15 minutes to speak. Trustees Dan Suttles and Mark Ferrara listened to what they had to say and went into executive session to discuss and select an applicant. Suttles said the idea was to make sure the process was as transparent as possible by opening the interviews up to the public.

Because Haun retired before his term ended, the selected trustee will serve the remainder of his term, which is a year. After that, the position will go to the voters for a formal election.

Haun decided to retire Nov. 15 after moving to Florida.

In the end, Suttles and Ferrara couldn’t come to a decision after a half hour of discussion. They said they wanted to “sleep on” the decision and reconvene at 5 p.m. Friday. That meeting is open to the public, though the candidate discussions will happen during executive session.

The following candidates applied and were interviewed:

Shannon Devitz

Dustin Ghizzoni

Timothy M. Gladis

Catherine Hodge

Josy Kirila

Frederick L. Longley

Dion Magestro

John Martin

John P. O’Brien

Roseann Sereday

Robert C. Wilson

Blake Yendrek

The trustees have until Dec. 15 to make a decision, otherwise, a probate judge will make a decision.