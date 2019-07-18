Brookfield traffic stop led to arrest of Yankee Kitchen break-in suspect

Investigators said it's a good example of neighboring police departments teaming up

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man is in jail, charged in connection to a Vienna break-in but investigators said he could face more charges.

“Everybody working together, that’s what really tipped the iceberg,” said Vienna Township Police Lt. Brian Darbey.

Now, 33-year-old Brandon Welz is in the Trumbull County Jail on a probation violation and charges of breaking and entering and theft.

Those charges stem from the break-in at Yankee Kitchen on July 10. Investigators said Welz pried open a window and took cash from the restaurant just after 12:30 a.m.

“It’s a family business. We’re all so close to each other and we don’t want that to happen to anybody. It’s just scary, it is,” said Suhad Albaat, a Yankee Kitchen employee.

The ordeal was caught on a surveillance camera.

“We started passing that around to different police departments,” Darbey said.

A similar incident happened the next day at Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield. There was broken glass and hundreds of dollars in cash missing from different registers. An employee found the damage while opening the business on July 11.

Brookfield Police Chief Daniel Faustino said his officers were out checking on businesses in the township the night before.

“The officers paid attention to something that happened there. Felt that was going to head our way, be proactive.”

Faustino said they pulled over Tiffany Adkins. Officers said she had a warrant and was driving under suspension, but ultimately helped investigators with the Vienna case.

“They showed her the picture. She positively identified the person in the photo, who they ultimately charged,” Faustino said.

Welz hasn’t been charged in connection to the incident at Yankee Run, but investigators said he is their suspect and more charges are likely.