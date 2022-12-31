BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township held a special meeting Saturday to swear in its newest trustee Shannon Devitz.

Devitz was appointed by Trumbull County Probate Judge James Fredericka on Thursday. The decision came after trustees failed to make a decision. She will fulfill the rest of retiring Trustee Ron Haun’s term, which is one year.

Devitz has been part of the Brookfield community for years. She recently was a big help in passing the roads levy.

Devitz says she’s excited to continue serving her community.

“My heart’s here. I was not born here. We moved here five years ago. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to improve the community as much as I can, just kind of come together and just help beautify this beautiful place we live in,” Devitz said.

Devitz says the job is in her blood, having served as trustee in other parts of the Valley. She hopes to also include her 7-year-old son in this tradition of being involved in local politics.

In addition, Devitz leaves positions on the Brookfield Township Historic Commission and the Property Maintenance Board to be filled.