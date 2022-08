BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Brookfield residents will be without water for a few hours Monday evening.

The sanitary department announced a controlled water service shutdown for some emergency repairs.

It’s scheduled for 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday. Water pressure may be affected until Tuesday due to flushing activities.

Affected roads include:

Wildwood Drive

Northview Drive

Sunnydell Drive

Spring Dale Drive

Crestwood Drive

Lynita Drive

Lee Road

Valley View Drive

Lincoln Street

Yankee Run Road

Brookfield Avenue

Castle Creek Road

Hills Creek

Wintergreen Drive

Gold Drive

Warren-Sharon Road

Though water may be discolored, it’s safe to drink and no boiling is required.