Brookfield police working to determine if dog’s shooting death was justified

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Brookfield woman is mourning the loss of her dog after he was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Brookfield police are working to get to the bottom of what happened and figure out if the man who shot the dog was justified in his actions.

“He was… he was a special dog. I don’t think I can replace that one,” said Sue Simion, the owner of “Zues.”

Zues was found shot to death about a mile from Simion’s home.

“I’m going to see if I can seek legal action, but I do hear that justice for animals is hard to come by in this area, but I’ll let you know. I’m going to try my hardest to see what I can do and if it cannot be done at least I know I tried,” she said.

Simion admits it’s not the first time her dogs have run off. But on Tuesday, two of her Great Pyrenees dogs escaped through a hole in the fence.

Her female dog was found unharmed, however, Zues had already passed away.

According to a police report, officers were called to Bedford Road after a man claimed he fired at least 10 shots at two dogs that killed a duck on the property, and the dogs had taken off.

“Great Pyrenees are known as gentle giants,” Simion said. “I can’t imagine him doing that because he’s raised with ducks, he’s raised with chickens and goats. So I really cannot believe that he would do this, but there’s a possibility he could.”

Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino said there are sections of the Ohio Revised Code that justify shooting a dog.

“They permit someone to chase the dogs off or even kill a dog that is attacking someone on your property, certain animals,” Chief Faustino said.

Police continue looking into the case.

“It’s like any investigation that we have, we have to get down to the facts of the investigation — what exactly happened, were you justified in your actions?” Chief Faustino said.

“If my dog was in the wrong he was in the wrong, I will accept that, but we will find out what happened,” Simion said.