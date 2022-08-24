BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police say charges are pending against a group of people who have been driving ATVs recklessly in the township, destroying yards and running from officers.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Emodja Ivy, 20, after an incident last Thursday involving the group.

According to a police report, officers received a report from the Sharon Police Department about people riding ATVs on S. Stateline Road. Officers then spotted five people on ATVs crossing Ulp Street and Brookfield Avenue, going into the woods near Wahabe Court.

Police said they recognized two of the people, one of whom was Ivy who lives in the 800 block of Wahabe Court.

Officers attempted to stop the group but said they continued driving recklessly on Addison Road. During the pursuit, the group split up, with some of them going toward Route 62 and some turning west on Dutch Lane. Officers lost sight of them and called off the pursuit after one of the ATVs went on a trail near the train tracks and another went the wrong way up a ramp toward Standard Avenue, according to the report.

Police went to Ivy’s house, where they spotted him returning with blood on his shirt and cuts to his legs and arm. Police said Ivy was out of breath but denied any involvement in the pursuit.

Given Ivy’s injuries, officers suspected that he crashed the ATV and ran back home. Officers spotted an abandoned ATV with damage near the old Tony’s Auto Parts and confiscated it. A black mask, similar to one worn by the suspects during the chase, was found near the ATV, the report stated.

Police filed charges of failure to comply, obstructing official business, driving under suspension and riding an ATV on the roadway against Ivy.

According to a post on the Brookfield Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were involved in another chase with the group on Tuesday night in which another ATV was impounded. Charges are pending against another suspect, police say.

A report on that incident was not yet available Wednesday morning.

Police released the following statement on Facebook:

“It is no secret to those living near Addison that the residents/frequent visitors of a certain duplex on Wahabe Ct. have been causing nothing but trouble lately by driving ATVs recklessly through traffic, on the highways, destroying people’s yards, and running from police. We have confiscated several of their ATVs at this point and will continue to take every one of them and charge those involved until the problem is solved.”